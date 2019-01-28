Abdul Salam Slams Normalization Committee Chairman Dr Kofi Amoah

President of New Edubaise FC, Yakubu Abdul Salam has described the Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah as a novice when it comes to football administration.

His comments come after Dr Amoah told Asempa FM that Kwesi Appiah will be shown the exit if he fails to win AFCON 2019.

But the controversial football administrator says Dr Kofi Amoah should have guard his comments in order not to put pressure on the coach. He further added that matters of coaches contract should not be discussed in public.

"Dr Kofi Amoah's comment on sacking Kwasi Appiah if he fails to win the AFCON 2019 is a very bad approach," Abdul Salam Yakubu said on Kumasi based Fox FM.

"It's a way of pitching the public against the coach and killing his spirit.

"This should not have been said in public and it shows they know nothing about football."

Ghana has already qualified for the 2019 AFCON to be staged in Eygpt.

The four-time African champions will have a tall mountain to climb as the countries have been increased from 16 to 24.

Having won the continental trophy on four occasions (1963,1965, 1978, 1982) the Black Stars has failed to win it for the past 37 years.