CAF CC: Kotoko Players Knows The Threat Al Hilal Poses

Kotoko head coach, Charles Kwablan Akunnor believes his players are aware of the threat Al Hilal poses ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup clash.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted the by the Libyan side in the first league of the competition on February 3..

However, the 4-year-old in an interview with Ashh FM in Kumasi said that players know the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents more than the technical handlers of the team due to videos available.

“It is much more difficult to prepare a game when my players don’t know an opponent, which happens from time to time".

“We give them videos but this generation probably watch videos of Al Hilal and they know about their individual strengths more than I do," the former Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold trainer said.

The Porcupine Warriors, over the weekend, beat Storm Academy 2-0 as part of preparations.

Forward Songne Yacouba netted double for Kotoko to hand them the victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko have been paired alongside Nkana FC, Zesco United and Al Hilal in group C of the Caf Confederation Cup.