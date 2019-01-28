Amoo Bediako Speaks To Ghana' Finest Boxing Writers Ahead Of Commey's World Title Shot On Fed 2nd

Ghana’s very finest boxing writers had a fruitful interaction with Mike Amoo Bediako, the Chief Executive Officer of Streetwise management and the manager of Ghana’s world title contender Richard Commey ahead of the Feb 2 bout with Isa Chaniev at the Ford Center in Frisco Texas.

The very detailed question and answer forum had the likes of Samuel Heywood Okine (Ag Communications Director of the GBA), Abraham Neequaye (GBA Veep), Daniel David Quartey, Prince Dornu-Leiku (Dornu's Corner), Mustapha Nettey (GBSU), Winfred Worlanyo Siegu, Dennis Moore (HSTV) and Samuel Ofosuehene (Executive Editor of BoxingGhana.

Enjoy the frank and heart to heart questions and answers;

QUE: Ahead of the big fight... How do you see the confidence level of your boxer, our incoming new world champion, Richie Commey... Is he going according to his new training regime as we saw him blazing in his last fight.? And any comments on him rated as the Best African Boxer for 2018/2019?

By: Sammy Heywood Okine

Ans: Michael Amoo BEDIAKO: First confidence is high in the camp, as you know I recently returned from the States where I spent time with him in his training camp and he is preparing well with trainer Andre Rozier. I watched him spar 10 rounds and was very impressive and his fitness levels were very high. Richard was very proud to hear he was crowned best African Boxer for 2018/19. As you all know Richard is a very humble person so to receive such an accolade touched him deeply.

Que: Do you still look back to and or regret the loss to Easter Jr

2. What will it mean to you to win the world title and join the likes of Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and the legends?

3. Does Dogboe’s defeat and it’s result of Ghana not having any world champ at the moment put added pressure on you?

By: Prince Dornu Leiku (Dornu’s Corner)

Ans: AMOO Bediako and Richard Commey

No, you cannot regret but learn from fights like the loss to Easter Jnr, it was a great experience and there were many things that we as a team could have done differently and I hope with this fight it will show that we as a team have learned a few lessons.

To join that lists of Ghanaian greats will be a very humbling experience indeed. It has been a long and hard road to get back here so to win the world title will be hard to put into words.

Not at all, I have to focus on what I’m doing and what my management and trainer are instilling into me for me to perform well come fight night, there is no point me thinking about things like that as they are out of my control so no need to put any extra pressure on myself.

Que: Michael good luck to you and your boxer Richard Commey

1. What is the mood in the camp?

2. Any progress on the Telecast?

By: Dennis Moore (HSTV Head of Sports)

Ans: Michael Amoo Bediako:

The mood in the camp in the camp is one of excitement as we are nearing our goal and we as a team know the hard work and difficult obstacles we have had to overcome to get to this point.

We are hoping that the fight will be shown live on HSTV in Ghana, we should have that confirmed this week.

Que: Is the winner of Commey-Chaniev expected to fight Lomachenko?

If yes, don’t you think it will be too early for Commey to fight such a dangerous opponent in Lomachenko immediately after his triumph?

By: Bernard Neequaye (Daily Graphic)

Ans: Michael Amoo-Bediako

To be honest, our focus is on Richard Commey winning the world title, we must concentrate on Chaniev first then after Richard is victorious we can talk about future opponents.

Que: How well do we (Team Commey) know Isa Chaniev

1. how long can the bout travel?

Asking this because when the full length is travelled, Richie could be robbed.

By: Worlanyo Siegu Winfred (BoxingGhana.Com)

Ans: We do not know too much about Chaniev only what we have seen on youtube, he has only had 14 fights so there is not a lot of footage but Richard has prepared well so we have plans A B and C at the ready. We are not thinking about the judges just about doing our job and if Richard performs to the levels we know he is capable of then Ghana will be celebrating a new world champion.

Que: Tell us Commey’s preparation so far for the fight

– His expectations

– What next should Commey beat Chaniev

– His prediction

By: Daniel David Quartey

Ans: Again Richard has prepared well and diligently as he always does and in Trainer Andre Rozier he has one of the best trainers in the world right now in his corner. We are not thinking about what next just about hearing the words AND THE NEW!!!!!!! From Bukom, Ghana, RICHARD COMMEY

Que: The Russian is talking big ahead of the fight, predicting a surprise on the cards……how is team Commey guiding itself against any complacency?

* Do we know how much is the purse for both fighters….

By: Samuel Ofosuhene (boxingGhana.Com)

Ans: A lot of fighters talk big before a fight but that’s not Richards style, Richard does not know the meaning of complacency neither does his trainer Andre Rozier so I do not believe it will be an issue.