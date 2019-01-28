Modern Ghana logo

'You Never Know' - Hudson-Odoi Coy On Chelsea Future

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was coy on his future when asked after the Blues' 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi scored a fine goal during the victory and he was a surprise starter given earlier reports that he had handed in a transfer request in order to try and force a move through to Bayern Munich.

After the match, it was put to him whether that might be his last game in a Chelsea shirt and Hudson-Odoi was careful in his response.

"I don't know I can't say but I'll just keep working hard and you never know what happens," the 18-year-old said.

He was then pushed on whether he had been in contact with Bayern to which Hudson-Odoi said "I can't say, I haven't..." before the microphone was pulled away from him by team-mate Willian, who scored the other two goals for Chelsea.

Earlier Hudson-Odoi had been positive about the match saying it was one of his best for Chelsea.

"Yeah, I think that's definitely one of my highlights. It was a great game, I think Andreas found me well, saw the run and obviously it was nice to top it off with the goal," Hudson-Odoi said.

Chelsea are the defending FA Cup holders and are now into the fifth round, the draw for which will take place on Monday evening.

