Boubacar Haïnikoye Joins CR Belouizdad From Aduana

Aduana Stars’ Nigerien international Boubacar Soumana Haïnikoye has completed a switch to Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

The 20-year-old attacker only joined the Dormaa-based club late in May 2018 on a two-year contract from US Gendamerie National in his homeland but has been forced to push his way out following a lack of competitive football in Ghana for the past seven months.

Haïnikoye, nicknamed Deco, after settling for the Algerian topflight side ahead of interests from clubs in Tunisia and Sudan, underwent a mandatory medical at the medical centre of Stade du 20 Août 1955 on Tuesday, January 22.

He subsequently signed a two-year deal with CR Belouizdad after passing the tests.

Boubacar Haïnikoye has been brought on board as the fifth and final signing by the desperate Les Rouges as they seek to avoid relegation. They are currently bottom of the 16-team Algerian Ligue 1 table