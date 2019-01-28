Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
UCL: Neymar 'Ruled Out Of Man United Showdown' In Huge Blow To PSG

Injury has ruled Neymar out of the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United, according to reports in France.

The most expensive player in history injured his metatarsal in Wednesday night’s Coupe de France win over Strasbourg.

Although there is no concrete diagnosis, Neymar, who missed the end of last season with a similar injury, has reportedly been definitely ruled out of the first leg of the United game on February 12 at Old Trafford.

RMC reports that Neymar may yet have to undergo an operation on the injury, pending further medical examinations by PSG and his doctors with the Brazilian national team. His foot is reportedly sore when he stands on it.

The second leg takes place at Parc des Princes on March 6.

Neymar has 20 goals and nine assists in 22 games for the French club this season.

