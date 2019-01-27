Anthony Baffoe Mourns Demise Of DR Congo Legend Pierre Ndaye Mulamba

Deputy General Secretary of CAF, Anthony Baffoe has paid tribute to former Congo star Pierre Ndaye Mulamba who passed away on Saturday.

The 70-year-old former AS Vita Club player finished the 1974 Cup of Nations tournament as the top scorer scoring nine goals but was unfortunately confirmed dead after suffering an illness.

He also represented his country at the 1974 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The former Ghanaian international has mourned the demise of the legend.

Nicknamed “Volvo”, Mulamba won the Africa Cup of Nations with DR Congo in 1974.