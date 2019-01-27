French duo Herbert, Mahut complete career Grand Slam in Australia

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have won their maiden Australian Open, beating Finn Henri Kontinen and local by John Peers to secure their doubles career Grand Slam.

Fifth seeds Herbert and Mahut got the opening at 4-4 in the first set, breaking Kontinen's serve, before Herbert held to go one up.

Games went with serve in the second set to set up a tiebreak, where the French again took the upper hand over the 2017 Australian Open champions.

They wrapped up the match 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 38 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena to add to their US Open, Wimbledon and French Open titles.