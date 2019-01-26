KP Boateng Named In Barcelona Squad For Catalan Derby Against Girona

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng has been named in Barcelona's 19-man squad for the Spanish La Liga clash against Girona on Sunday.

Boateng could be set for his La Liga debut for the club after starring in the 2-0 defeat away to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Barcelona will be looking to record their eighth successive La Liga victory when they visit Catalan rivals on Sunday afternoon.

The Spanish champions have been victorious in their last seven in the league to open up a five-point advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid, while Girona currently occupies 12th position in the table.