Heavy Odds On The Return Of Kevin-Prince Boateng To The Black Stars

Bookmaker mybet.africa sees Kevin Prince-Boateng’s move to Barcelona as a game changer for him to have a call up to the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars.

Boateng was suspended from the Black Stars team aftermath of the 2014 World Cup tournament and Ghanaians want him back in the team.

But according to the Stars coach, if only he apologize to Ghanaians, he will have a call-up. Boateng at age 31 is at the apex of his carrier and would definitely not let the opportunity to feature for the Black Stars slip past him.

Boateng made his debut in a 1–0 victory over Latvia in June 2010 for the Black Stars. Meanwhile, before the 2006 World Cup, the Ghana Football Association had been in contact with Boateng on him representing Ghana ahead of the 2006 Mundial

In the 2010 World Cup, Boateng was selected as part of the Black Stars squad in South Africa by then head coach, Milovan Rajevac. He was selected to start in Ghana’s game against Germany, whose team included his brother Jerome Boateng.KP scored in a 2–1 win over the USA in the round-of-16 in South Africa.

In November 2011, Boateng announced his international retirement, citing fatigue from travel at the age of 24 years, thus missing the chance to contest the 2012 AFCON.

In 2014, Boateng was named in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup finals. In the team’s opening match, he came on as a second-half substitute against the USA in a 2–1 defeat. He was then selected to start against Germany in a 2–2 draw, playing against his brother again.

It was in the 2014 world cup finale that Boateng was sent home and suspended from the Ghana squad for disciplinary reasons, only hours before the final group match against Portugal after he was alleged to have verbally abused team coach James Kwesi Appiah during a team meeting.

Boateng’s signing for Barcelona has changed the narrative for a cross-section of Ghanaians who believe it is about time he returns to the Ghana senior national team.

