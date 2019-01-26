Jimmy Cobblah Urged To Lead Black Satellites To Victory In 2019 AYC In Niger

Former Ghana U-20 coach Sellas Tetteh has charged Jimmy Cobblah to turn the fortunes of his side around at the 2019 Africa Youth Championship despite their underwhelming performances in games ahead of the tournament.

The former world champions have tasted three successive defeats conceding six goals in their preparatory games ahead of the Africa Youth Championship which is scheduled to come off in Niger from February 2 to 17, 2019.

However, Tetteh who guided the team in 2009 to win World Cup in Egypt, has urged the former Inter Allies trainer not to be discouraged by the results but rather focus on how he will rectify his mistakes before the tournament kick-off.

"Ghanaians should not be discouraged by the results of the Black Satellites friendlies,” Tetteh stated on Atinka FM.

"The coach should concentrate and turn things around at the African Youth Championship.

The team will engage Nigerien side Sahel FC in their last preparatory game at the Stade Municipal- Niamey before the start of the tournament.

The two-time African Champions have been drawn in Group B with Mali, Senegal and Burkina Faso.