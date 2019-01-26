Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Man City Dismantle Burnley To Reach FA Cup Fourth Round

By Wires
Manchester City eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup as they thrashed Burnley at Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus scored with a low strike after a fine run, although Matej Vydra wasted a good chance to equalise.

That miss proved to be costly as Bernardo Silva's shot went through Nick Pope's hands, before Kevin de Bruyne added a third with a powerful effort.

Kevin Long's own goal made it 4-0 and a Sergio Aguero penalty, after David Silva was fouled, sealed the rout.

City, who last won the competition in 2011, have now scored 30 goals in seven games in 2019, while Burnley suffered their first defeat in six matches.

