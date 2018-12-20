Daniel Amartey Delighted To Extend Leicester City Contract

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey has expressed his delight after extending his Leicester City to 2022.

Amartey, who is currently nursing an injury has been an integral part of Claude Puel's side until he suffered an unfortunate injury against West Ham in October.

The 23-year-old has featured at right-back, in central midfield and in central defence since his arrival from FC Copenhagen in January 2016.

“I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City,” he told LCFC TV, speaking at the Club's Belvoir Drive training ground this week.

“I’m an easy guy, I work hard, I focus and by God’s grace, my recovery is getting better. I was playing well and then I got this injury, but I have to be strong when I come back.

“Personally, I am happy because last season I didn’t get much playing time and this season the manager gave me the chance so, for me, I was very happy.”

Amartey’s versatility in several positions – allowing him to also play in defensive midfield – has been particularly useful to the Foxes since he joined the Club in January 2016.

Later that year, the former FC Copenhagen defender won the Premier League title in City’s colours – while also winning medals for his role in Copenhagen’s Super League and Danish Cup victories.

“I can play in every position [in defence] so I have to be ready because if the manager tells me that he wants me to play right-back or centre-back, I have to be ready for the Club.

“It was great when I joined Leicester City, it was good to be a part of the Club when they won the Premier League and everyone knows the Premier League is the best league in the world.

“To win the title is very good and I was very happy to be here and to win the title.

“2016 was amazing for me because I went from Copenhagen, winning the league and the cup, and I won the Premier League, so it was very good.”

The Ghanaian expressed his gratitude to the cub’s beloved late Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, for his faith and support after signing a new contract

He concluded: “I first have to recover from my injury. I pray to God to recover and when I come back, I have to be strong with a strong mentality, I must work hard, and do my best.

“I have to do more, work hard and do more, to show to my club. I want to thank the Chairman. I was sad I got an injury and this happened to my Chairman, so it was difficult.

“I want to thank everybody who believed in me and supported me before I signed this contract.”