Daniel Amartey Extends Leicester City Contract To 2022

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian centre-back, Daniel Amartey has penned a new three-and-a-half-year contract to keep him at King Power Stadium until 2022.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Claude Puel’s side this season, making 10 appearances and impressing at right-back in his fourth campaign as a Leicester City player.

The former Copenhagen star is currently undergoing rehabilitation to correct an ankle injury he suffered against West Ham in October.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Amartey said: “I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City. I am a simple and easy guy. I work hard and I focus.

"By God’s grace, my recovery is getting better and I have to be strong when I come back. I have to be ready, for the Club and for the manager.”

Amartey has featured at right-back, in central midfield and in central defence since his arrival from FC Copenhagen in January 2016.

The Ghanaian made his debut for Leicester City in a 1-0 win over Norwich City at King Power Stadium in February 2016 and has gone on to play a further 63 times.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

