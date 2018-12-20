We Are Prepared For Asante Kotoko – Kariobangi Sharks Chairman

Chairman for Kariobangi Sharks, Robert Maoga has stressed that the Kenyan side is prepared for the second leg tie match with Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Robert Maoga revealed that they learned some things from the first leg match on their home turf and they believe they have prepared adequately for the return leg.

“Of course we are prepared for Asante Kotoko. They came, we saw how they played. We expect a very competitive game from them”, Chairman Maoga stressed.

He shared that they are going to take advantage of the fact that Kotoko’s payers are not matched fit and not that sharp when compared to their players.

They are therefore confident that the Kumasi based club is beatable and they eyeing victory come Saturday when the two sides lock horns.

“We learned a couple of things in the game and what we know is that they still not match fit and the sharpness is not there. They might have two or three sharp players but I think it is a team that is beatable. Always on the return leg the host team thinks that they have an advantage but always the away team gets the result”, he said.

After playing a goalless draw in the first leg, both teams will have all to play for on Saturday and it will come down to which team wants the results more.

Kotoko will rely on home advantage and support from the entire Ghanaian populace to motivate them to beat their opponent.

For Kariobangi, they will have nothing to lose and might just deploy an unforeseen tactic to cause havoc on the day.