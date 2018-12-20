Sheriff Kasongo Arrives To Face WBO Africa Champion Pat Allotey

Sherif ‘Boom Boom Machine’ Kasongo, the Zambia based Congolese boxer who has challenged the Ghanaian champion has arrived in Ghana for the Cabic Xmas Eve Fight Night at the Bukom Boxing Arena on December 24.

He was captured at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on his arrival for Monday night's WBO Africa junior middleweight championship against title holder, Patrick 'Darling Boy Arrow' Allotey of Ghana in the headliner of Cabic Big Fight Night scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena on Christmas Eve.

Kasongo spotting dreadlocks spoke boldly at a press conference held at the Bosphoros Restaurant at Labone.

He said he knows much about Ghana Sports and Ghana Boxing which has produced great champions like Azumah Nelson and others, but Allotey is not Azumah, and he hopes to handle him well and return home with the title.

Kasongo said he does not predict the rounds, but he is very sure of success.

His trainer and coach, Anthony Maoba, founder of the Exodus Boxing Academy said his boxer is sure of his words and they are sure of going back with the WBO African title belt.

Kasongo has a record of 15 fights 3 loses and 12 wins, wit 6 knock outs against Allotey with 42 fights, 3 loses and 39 victories.

Ellis Quaye, a director of Cabic Promotions said the bout will be held during the festive season and urged boxing fans to come early to enjoy every bit of the show as there will be entertainment from top stars like Papa Row, Efe Kyzz, Abena Randy and others.

Other crack boxers like Richard Nii Lartey Harrison will also defend his WBO Africa heavyweight title againt Okolla Morris from Kenya.

Emmanuel Quaye from the Cabic stable will fight for the middleweight national title

Rates for the bouts are 20ghc, 30gh, and 50ghc. The tickets can be bought at Joy FM, TV3, Radio Gold, Frankies at Osu, Baastonaa Total filling station and at the Bukom Boxing Arena.