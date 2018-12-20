PFAG Welcomes NC's Decision To Resume Football In January

The Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) have hailed the Ghana Football Association's Normalisation Committee decision to resume football in January for clubs in the country.

Following the revelations made by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his 'Number 12' documentary, football-related activities in the country were brought to a halt.

Many match officials and members of the former Football Association involved in bribery and corruption practices.

The government took the steps to disband the country's football governing body.

However, FIFA commissioned a four-member Normalization Committee by FIFA to see the day to day running of the Ghana FA.

Following the announcement of the return of competitive football by the committee last week, the PFAG release a statement backing the competition.

The statement reads:

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana has welcomed the decision of the GFA Normalization Committee to oversee the resumption of official domestic football activities in the country, come January 2019.

In a press release dated 14th December 2018 and signed by Dr Kofi Amoah, the Normalization Committee announced that it has outlined the way forward for the resumption of official domestic football activities in the country.

The PFAG is pleased at the prospect of ushering in domestic club football in the new year, and the chance for our members to exhibit their talents and thrill local football fans once again.

Events over the past few months have taken a toll on all stakeholders in the domestic game, most especially the professional players, and we welcome the efforts of the Normalization Committee to streamline activities.

We are happy to note that recent deliberations between all interested parties have borne such a positive outcome, and we look ahead with excitement to the much-anticipated return of domestic football action in the country.

The PFAG continues to support all moves aimed at improving our beautiful game, especially for the betterment of all our professional footballers.

We continue to stand with them, and for them!!"