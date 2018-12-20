'Jordan Ayew Not Good Enough For Crystal Palace' - Former Arsenal Star

Former Arsenal midfielder, now Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson has urged Crystal Palace to quash their interest in Tammy Abraham and instead sign AFC Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe as Jordan Ayew’s replacement in January.

Ayew, who joined the Eagles on loan from Championship side, Swansea City until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent have failed to find the back of the net for the club.

After 17 matches played in the ongoing season, Roy Hodgson's side have scored only 14 goals with strikers Jordan Ayew, Alexander Sorloth and injured Christian Benteke yet to break their duck this term.

“Defoe and Abraham are better than what Crystal Palace have currently,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“However, I would probably go the Defoe route more than the Abraham route. They need to score goals, Defoe is a goalscorer. Defoe is proven and you need him for this season because they can help them than Ayew, Sorloth and the rest.

“Abraham, I think as the years go on will get better and better. But, you don’t want to get someone who is going to take a while to get used to the Premier League. He didn’t really score a lot of goals for Swansea when they were in the Premier League,” he added.

Palace will face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.