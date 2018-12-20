FIFA Ranking: Ghana Ranked 51st In Latest FIFA Rankings, No. 6 In Africa

Ghana have maintained its position on the FIFA rankings for December after the rankings was released on Thursday.

The four-time African champions have not featured in any game since November’s rankings and so maintain at 51 globally after gaining 1412 points.

However, Kwesi Appiah and his boys are ranked as the sixth-best team on the continent.

Senegal are still Africa’s topmost team with Tunisia (26) and Morocco (40) in the chasing pack.

Belgium maintained first place in the world’s ranking after amassing 1,727, just a single point ahead of 2018 World Cup winners France.

Africa’s Top 10 on December’s FIFA rankings:

Senegal (23)

Tunisia (26)

Morocco (40)

Nigeria (44)

DR Congo (49)

Ghana (51)

Cameroon (55)

Egypt (56)

Burkina Faso (61)

Mali (64)