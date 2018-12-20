1 hour ago | Football News CAF CC: Kariobangi Sharks Names 18-Man Squad For Asante Kotoko Return Leg By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Karionbangi Sharks has named an 18-man squad to face Asante Kotoko on Saturday in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying round return leg clash.Muluya has included striker Sydney Lokale who has made a return injury from injury.The Kenyan side are seeking to knock out the Ghanaian giants after a first leg 0-0 draw last week at the Kasarani Stadium.The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.Karionbangi Sharks squad:Brian Bwire, Gad Matthews, Eric Lemu, Thomas Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Omondi Bodo, John JohFidel Origa, Vicent Wasambo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omotto Omutiti, Duke Abuya, Henry Juma, Moses MwangiH Mwendwa, G Opiyo, Sidney Lokale, James Mazembe
CAF CC: Kariobangi Sharks Names 18-Man Squad For Asante Kotoko Return Leg
Karionbangi Sharks has named an 18-man squad to face Asante Kotoko on Saturday in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying round return leg clash.
Muluya has included striker Sydney Lokale who has made a return injury from injury.
The Kenyan side are seeking to knock out the Ghanaian giants after a first leg 0-0 draw last week at the Kasarani Stadium.
The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Karionbangi Sharks squad:
Brian Bwire, Gad Matthews, Eric Lemu, Thomas Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Omondi Bodo, John Joh
Fidel Origa, Vicent Wasambo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omotto Omutiti, Duke Abuya, Henry Juma, Moses Mwangi
H Mwendwa, G Opiyo, Sidney Lokale, James Mazembe