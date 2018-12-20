Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CAF CC: Kariobangi Sharks Names 18-Man Squad For Asante Kotoko Return Leg

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Kariobangi Sharks Names 18-Man Squad For Asante Kotoko Return Leg

Karionbangi Sharks has named an 18-man squad to face Asante Kotoko on Saturday in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying round return leg clash.

Muluya has included striker Sydney Lokale who has made a return injury from injury.

The Kenyan side are seeking to knock out the Ghanaian giants after a first leg 0-0 draw last week at the Kasarani Stadium.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Karionbangi Sharks squad:
Brian Bwire, Gad Matthews, Eric Lemu, Thomas Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Omondi Bodo, John Joh

Fidel Origa, Vicent Wasambo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omotto Omutiti, Duke Abuya, Henry Juma, Moses Mwangi

H Mwendwa, G Opiyo, Sidney Lokale, James Mazembe

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko Complete Second Training Pitch [PHOTOS]
PFAG Welcomes NC's Decision To Resume Football In January
'Jordan Ayew Not Good Enough For Crystal Palace' - Former Arsenal Star
FIFA Ranking: Ghana Ranked 51st In Latest FIFA Rankings, No. 6 In Africa
TOP STORIES

9-Member ROPAA Implementation Committee Inaugurated

24 minutes ago

Desperate NDC ‘Fabricated Allegations’ Against My Gov't Will...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line