CAF CC: Kariobangi Sharks Names 18-Man Squad For Asante Kotoko Return Leg

Karionbangi Sharks has named an 18-man squad to face Asante Kotoko on Saturday in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup first qualifying round return leg clash.

Muluya has included striker Sydney Lokale who has made a return injury from injury.

The Kenyan side are seeking to knock out the Ghanaian giants after a first leg 0-0 draw last week at the Kasarani Stadium.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Karionbangi Sharks squad:

Brian Bwire, Gad Matthews, Eric Lemu, Thomas Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Omondi Bodo, John Joh

Fidel Origa, Vicent Wasambo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omotto Omutiti, Duke Abuya, Henry Juma, Moses Mwangi

H Mwendwa, G Opiyo, Sidney Lokale, James Mazembe