CAF CC: We Don't Need The Aid Of Match Officials To Beat Kariobangi Sharks - Kotoko Chief

Accra Representative of Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah has unequivocally stated that his outfit does not need the favour from match officials to help them beat Kariobangi Sharks FC on Saturday.

The Ghana Premier League side will host Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks for the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday after holding the Kenyan side to a 0:0 drawn game in Nairobi last week.

However, officials of Asante Kotoko picked up the match officials from the Kotoka International Airports on Wednesday ahead of the game with the match commissioner yet to arrive in the country.

However, it has emerged that the Porcupine Warriors officials welcomed the officiating officials and looked like doing everything to win sympathy and favour from the referees, but Ackah has firmly debunked such perceptions.

"We don’t need to go to the referee before we can beat Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday’, he told Kumasi based FOX FM.

"I have heard some people implying that we approached the referees to possible influence them, but let me state it clear, that we have no intentions of going to any referee, we don’t need to go to the referee to beat the Sharks team, if we have anything we will do it on the pitch," he insisted.