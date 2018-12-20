Azumah: Dogboe Will Come Back Stronger

Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Azumah Nelson, believes dethroned WBO World super bantamweight champion Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe will recover from his defeat to Mexico's Emmanuel Navarette and reclaim his title as soon as possible.

Azumah, who arguably remains the best ever boxer from Africa, explained that he was hopeful Dogboe would recover from his first career defeat to dominate the super bantamweight division just as he did after losing to Salvador Sanchez in 1982.

Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) lost by a unanimous decision to Navarrete at the Madison Square Garden in New York on December 9.

In an interview, the boxing hall of famer remained confident Dogboe will stage a successful comeback to reclaim his title but advised that it will take an extra work to achieve that.

“When you fight, you either lose or win and he lost. It doesn’t mean that it is the end of his career. All they have to do now is go back to the drawing board and correct their mistake and then come back. I lost before and I went and came back. I went back to the drawing board and corrected my mistakes," Azumah said.

However, Azumah has called Dogboe's camp to work on his preparations for bouts as the 23-year-old admitted in a post-fight interview that preparations ahead of the fight were not ideal.

Speaking after his loss, Dogboe said: “It was a great fight, and Emanuel Navarrete fought like a true Mexican warrior, Champions are supposed to keep going under any circumstance, but I just couldn’t get the victory. The best man won tonight".

"I had one of the bad preparations towards the fight and I think that also affected me in this bout but I am keen on coming back stronger in my next fight," he added.