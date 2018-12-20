Kotoko Appeal To Fans To Fill Stadium On Saturday

Ghana’s only representative in Continental Competition, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is appealing to fans and the entire populace to troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Saturday, December 22 when the team host Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya in the Confederations Cup.

Speaking to Class FM ahead of the crucial match, communications director for the Porcupine Warriors, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has made a passionate appeal to the public to offer their support to the club by making their way to the Baba Yara this Saturday.

“We are making this humble appeal that if they have any contribution to make this is the best form of contribution they can offer the team. That is by supporting the team on Sunday”, Lawyer Sarfo Duku said.

“We need the numbers because this is a Kariobangi Sharks side that cannot boast of even 5,000 supporters in the first leg. So the advantage that we have now is that we have the numbers for that. So you will have to come to support us to diffuse them”.

Kotoko managed to return from Kenya after the first leg with a goalless draw result which means they will have all to play for in the second leg tie. It will be key for the side to ensure they score more goals and avoid conceding to be on the safer side.

The crucial encounter will be played this Saturday, December 22 in Kumasi. Referees for the match are already in town and Kariobangi Sharks are expected to be in the country in the next 24 hours.