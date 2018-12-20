Kotoko Intensifies Publicity Ahead Of Kariobangi Sharks Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has intensified publicity ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup second leg tie against Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.

In a bid to create the awareness and get people to troop to the Baba Yara Sports stadium, the club is continually strengthening the publicity aspect of the match.

In line with that, the Kumasi based club met with the media yesterday to make a humble plea to them to help publicize the crucial match.

Communications Director for the Porcupine Warriors Lawyer Sarfo Duku has revealed that their communicators all over the country have been tasked to promote the match and they are on course in doing that. They are flooding town with flyers of the match and speaking to radio stations about the crucial match this weekend.

“Our communicators are all over the country and you know that the attention will be on the garden city, Kumasi. By tomorrow morning our banners will be flying high and as usual we will be doing the talking on radio and other networks”

“We will also be going out with some flyers to taxi drivers and people around just to promote the match. We will do the best that we can to make sure that the stadium is filled to capacity on Saturday”, Lawyer Sarfo Duku said in an interview with Class FM.

Kotoko go into the second leg having already drawn with their opponents in the first leg. They are hoping to get the needed results on home turf to ensure they qualify to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The match comes off this Saturday, December 22.