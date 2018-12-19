Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah Explains Reasons For His Consistent Snub Of Local Players

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has revealed why has consistently snubbed locally based players.

The former Al Khartoum manager has failed to hand a call-up to locally based players after he was reappointed as the head coach of the senior national team.

However, football in the country has been brought to a halt following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Number 12' video which uncovered the widespread of corruption.

The documentary filmed several top Ghana Football Association officials and referees involved in bribery and corruption practices.

Appiah, who's last Black Stars call-up did not include any of the locally based players explained there is competition in the country hence his decision to exclude the home-based players.

“There is no competition going on in the country so what do you base on to call the local players?.” Appiah quizzed on Tuesday.

“It is difficult to call them once there is no league ongoing” he added.

Meanwhile, a special championship confirmed to take off next month, will mark the return of local competitive action for the first time since June

After a six-month break, competitive football in Ghana will resume in January, the Normalisation Committee for the nation's sport has announced last week.