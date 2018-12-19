Ghana Premier League Players To Receive Allowance From Gov’t Soon

Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Sammy Awuku has disclosed that there are plans to give financial support to players of the Ghana Premier League very soon.

According to him, deliberations are currently ongoing and once the arrangement is finalized players will gain benefits in the form of allowances on top of the salaries they earn from their respective clubs.

The issue of government supporting and helping to promote the game of football is a conversation that has been going on for quite a long time. Many football enthusiast believes football when developed can contribute to national development and hence have been calling on government to invest in the sport.

Speaking on Kasapa FM earlier today, Sammy Awuku revealed that government and the related agents are hoping the new arrangements will be ready for roll-out as soon as football makes a return in the country next year, 2019.

“There are plans to support our players in the premiership, like supporting them with some allowances when eventually you bounce back with football,” Sammy Awuku said.

He continued “this is because one of the biggest problems we face is how to motivate these local players. At YEA where I’m Chair, we are in talks and had discussions with our minister. We are fine-tuning it so that every player who plays in the premiership is supported with some basic allowances in addition to what the teams will pay them.

This surely is news that club administrators and players will receive in good faith.