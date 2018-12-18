Pogba Quickly Deletes Social Media Reaction To Mourinho's Sacking At Man United

It's fair to say Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho have never quite seen eye-to-eye, so Manchester United's decision to sack their manager probably went down well in his household.

It didn't take long for Pogba to take to social media, posting a picture with a mischievous look on his face on Instagram and Twitter, complete with the message "Caption this!" He also tagged the official United account and hashtags.

Pogba hasn't started a Premier League game since the 2-2 draw at Southampton on Dec. 1, left warming the bench bar a much-criticised start in the Champions League loss at Valencia. And that comes on the back of being stripped of the vice-captaincy and a much-publicised training ground spat.

It caused a bit of consternation in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, as the post lasted around 10 minutes before being deleted from all social media platforms.

But these days social media doesn't forget, and there will always be plenty of people ready to take that screengrab.

It didn't take long for Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to have his say.

Neville has been a critic of Pogba's performances in a United shirt over the past few months, and hit back at Pogba's post with a tweet which read "'Caption This' ... You do one as well !"