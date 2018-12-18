Paul Pogba Releases Savage Post As Man Utd Sack Jose Mourinho

With Jose Mourinho finally being given his marching orders from Manchester United this week, the footballing world waited eagerly breath for reaction from a member of the Red Devils contingent themselves.

Much has been made of how much Mou’s players have been playing for him, with the manager acting angrily to that proposal in the post-match interview in the aftermath of the devastating Liverpool defeat at the weekend.

Step forward Paul Pogba, with a post - available to view below - that is no doubt sure to get more than a few eyebrows raised and prompt further intrigue into the nature of the pair's relationship and the real manner of Mourinho’s departure.

Paul Pogba, a Mourinho acquisition and the club’s £89million record-signing in 2016, produced an absolutely sensational tweet a little over an hour after Manchester United’s official announcement to say they had parted ways with the Portuguese coach after two and a half years.

Knowingly or not, posing with a smirk and the tag ‘Caption This’, Pogba - who was told earlier in the season that he would never be captain of the team under Mourinho - looks directly into the camera.

This could be extremely well-timed or ill-timed, depending on how one judges the Frenchman’s reaction to his manager’s leaving, post but will undoubtedly get more than a few tongues wagging.

The post was swiftly deleted but not before taking more than a few people aback.

Pogba has been benched for the last two games by Mourinho against Fulham and perennial rivals Liverpool.

Ignore the smirk in the picture below, it may well prove that the World Cup winner has indeed had the last laugh in this saga which has dominated Man Utd’s season so far.