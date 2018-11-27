Modern Ghana logo

Borussia Dortmund Bus Attack: Sergei Wenergold Jailed

A man who bombed the Borussia Dortmund football team bus in 2017 has been given 14 years for attempted murder.

Sergei Wenergold, a German of Russian origin, had hidden bombs packed with metal pins which went off as the bus passed a hedge on its way to a Champions League quarter-final match.

The blast, which wounded two people, was initially treated as a suspected jihadist attack.

But Wenergold admitted the plot, saying he had not meant to hurt anyone.

In a bizarre twist, it emerged that the 29-year-old had planned to make money out of the bombing by betting on a fall in Borussia Dortmund's stock market price.

Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were wounded in the attack.

Wenergold was convicted of 28 counts of attempted murder.

