17 minutes ago | Sports Football News

John Antwi Reveals What Has Made Him Successful In Egyptian League

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Hard work has been my secret according to Ghanaian striker, John Antwi.

The former Dreams FC forward scored a hat-trick over the weekend in Misr El Maqasa’s 4-3 win over ENPPI to become the highest goalscoring foreigner in the Egyptian league with 63 goals across five seasons.

Despite his impressive heroics in the Egyptian top flight, the 26-year-old has been handed just one national team call-up.

However, the Ghanaian puts his impressive form down to hard work.

“Well I will say hard work is what has brought me this far,” he told FootballmadeinGhana.com.

“I have always believed in my quality as a striker and I knew to be successful I have to put in the work and be disciplined.

“This is exactly what I have done in my time here and I’m glad it is paying off.”

During his time in Egypt, Antwi has featured for Ismaily, Al Ahly and now with Maqasa.

He had a brief stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Shabab.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

