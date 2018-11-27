AWCON 2018: We Will Stick To Our Plan Against Cameroon – Dennerby

Nigeria’s Super Falcons continue their quest for a record ninth AWCON title when they take on Cameroon in Tuesday’s semi-final.

The defending champions, Nigeria started the tournament slowly, losing to South Africa on the opening day, before recording emphatic victories against Zambia and Equatorial Guinea to secure passage to the semi-finals.

Cameroon, on the other hand, denied hosts Ghana in the final group game and progressed to the last four by virtue of finishing as group A winners.

Ahead of what promises to be an epic encounter between the two West African powerhouses, Head Coach of Nigeria, Thomas Dennerby says his side will stay true to the strategy and style that has brought them success so far.

“The preparation has been good, and we just continue to work. We will not change so much. We had a plan coming into this tournament, and we will just follow that plan, and we will not change anything,” he said.

“We want the players to feel comfortable, so what we do is to work on the things we need to improve in line with our plan.”

Kick off time for the game is at 3:30pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.