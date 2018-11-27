Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
45 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Inter Allies Demand $200,000 For Victorien Adebayor

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Inter Allies Demand $200,000 For Victorien Adebayor

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies are demanding $200,000 from Hearts of Oak for their livewire, Victorien Adebayor.

The 25-year-old has been on the radar of the Phobians and will be hoping to secure the services of the young talented forward before the Ghana Premier League resumes next year.

Adebayor has been sensational for the club since joining Inter Allies from Association Sportive des Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne (AS GNN) for an undisclosed fee.

He was spotted after excelling with the Nigerian team during the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations staged in Ghana.

The capital-based club has been holding unofficial talks with Inter Allies for their striker over the past weeks.

It is however unclear of the Phobians will be able to meet the demands of Inter Allies in order to secure the player.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
Meet The Young Ghanaian Goalkeeper Making Waves In Canada
John Antwi Reveals What Has Made Him Successful In Egyptian League
AWCON 2018: We Will Stick To Our Plan Against Cameroon – Dennerby
AWCON 2018: Tony Baffoe Impressed With Level Of Competition
Manchester United Players Ignoring My Instructions - Mourinho
John Antwi Earn Applauds From Anthony Baffoe
'Corrupt' Kojo Yankah Don't Have The Requisite To Criticize Me' - NC PRO Dan Kweku Yeboah
'Render Account For Namibia Friendly Encounter' - Kojo Yankah Urges Normalization Committee

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A word to a wise is enough

By: bright quot-img-1
body-container-line