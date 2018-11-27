Inter Allies Demand $200,000 For Victorien Adebayor

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies are demanding $200,000 from Hearts of Oak for their livewire, Victorien Adebayor.

The 25-year-old has been on the radar of the Phobians and will be hoping to secure the services of the young talented forward before the Ghana Premier League resumes next year.

Adebayor has been sensational for the club since joining Inter Allies from Association Sportive des Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne (AS GNN) for an undisclosed fee.

He was spotted after excelling with the Nigerian team during the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations staged in Ghana.

The capital-based club has been holding unofficial talks with Inter Allies for their striker over the past weeks.

It is however unclear of the Phobians will be able to meet the demands of Inter Allies in order to secure the player.