AWCON 2018: Tony Baffoe Impressed With Level Of Competition

Deputy General Secretary of CAF, Anthony Baffoe has applauded the level of competitiveness displayed at the ongoing African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The competitions which have traditionally been dominated by Nigeria’s Super Falcons have already witnessed some upsets, most notably hosts Ghana exiting at the group stage phase, as well as Banyana Banyana’s shock opening day victory over Nigeria.

43 goals have been scored so far at the tournament bringing the average goals per game to 3.5.

According to Tony Baffoe, who also served as the General Coordinator for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the gulf in quality between the teams has been much close in this year’s edition as compared to previous editions.

“To be honest I am very impressed with the level of football that has been played here at the current edition of the Women’s AFCON. Nigeria was always far ahead, and I think the gap has been closed,” he said.

The semi-finals of the competition will take place on Tuesday, with Nigeria taking on Cameroon, and surprise Group B winners South African facing Mali.