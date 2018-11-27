Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Sports Football News

John Antwi Earn Applauds From Anthony Baffoe

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
John Antwi Earn Applauds From Anthony Baffoe

Anthony Baffoe has heaped praises on Ghana forward John Antwi following his exploits in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Dreams FC forward officially became the top scoring foreigner in the history of Egyptian football as he his hat-trick against ENPPI on Sunday took his total tally to 63.

The CAF General Secretary was full of praise for Antwi as he took to twitter to congratulate him on his remarkable feat.

Antwi moved to Egypt in the summer of 2012 and has featured for Ismaily and Al Ahly whilst spending a season in Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
Meet The Young Ghanaian Goalkeeper Making Waves In Canada
John Antwi Reveals What Has Made Him Successful In Egyptian League
AWCON 2018: We Will Stick To Our Plan Against Cameroon – Dennerby
Inter Allies Demand $200,000 For Victorien Adebayor
AWCON 2018: Tony Baffoe Impressed With Level Of Competition
Manchester United Players Ignoring My Instructions - Mourinho
'Corrupt' Kojo Yankah Don't Have The Requisite To Criticize Me' - NC PRO Dan Kweku Yeboah
'Render Account For Namibia Friendly Encounter' - Kojo Yankah Urges Normalization Committee

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1In the end, all men and women are equal- they die and remain silent forever.

By: Osei, WO, Germany quot-img-1
body-container-line