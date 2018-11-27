John Antwi Earn Applauds From Anthony Baffoe

Anthony Baffoe has heaped praises on Ghana forward John Antwi following his exploits in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Dreams FC forward officially became the top scoring foreigner in the history of Egyptian football as he his hat-trick against ENPPI on Sunday took his total tally to 63.

The CAF General Secretary was full of praise for Antwi as he took to twitter to congratulate him on his remarkable feat.

Antwi moved to Egypt in the summer of 2012 and has featured for Ismaily and Al Ahly whilst spending a season in Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia in 2015.