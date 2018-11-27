'Corrupt' Kojo Yankah Don't Have The Requisite To Criticize Me' - NC PRO Dan Kweku Yeboah

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has descended heavily on Kojo Yankah claiming he does not have the requisite to criticize him.

After the Black Stars 'B' lost 4:1 on penalties to Namibia in a friendly encounter over the weekend, the former Western Regional Football Association chairman has been on the nerves of the Normalization Committee to render accounts to the country.

According to the vociferous football administrator, Dan Kweku Yeboah was one of the critics of Kwesi Nyantakyi's led administration must not cover his bosses but must come out clean.

Speaking to Accra based Happy FM, Mr Yankah said, “Normalization Committee should render account for the friendly match they played in Namibia. We want to know how much they got and how much they spent.

“Dan Kweku Yeboah has been criticizing the former administration and asking them to render accounts for their activities so since he is part of the Normalisation Committee, he should tell his bosses to render the account,” he added.

However, the astute sports broadcaster in an interview with Kumasi based Sikka FM has hit back at the controversial football administrator insisting Mr Yankah does not have what it takes to criticize him.

"Ghanaians are right to demand accountability from the NC on the Namibia friendly but when Kojo Yankah who took $500,000 to construct a shoddy 6-classroom unit for the FIFA Goal Project at Prampram demands accountability, it doesn't sit well with me."

The friendly match was played to honour the president of Namibia, Hage Gottfried Geingob.