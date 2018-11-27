'Render Account For Namibia Friendly Encounter' - Kojo Yankah Urges Normalization Committee

Mr Kojo Yankah, a former Western Regional Football Association chairman has urged the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee to render account for the international friendly match the Black Stars 'B' played against Namibia over the weekend.

Ghana engaged the Brave Warriors of Namibia in a friendly encounter on Saturday in honour of Namibia’s President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

The locally based Stars lost the match 4-1 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

However, the controversial football administrator who has been criticizing the four-member committee has called on Ghanaians to demand an account from the match.

"Normalization Committee should render account for the friendly match they played in Namibia. We want to know how much they got and how much they spent," he told Accra based Happy FM.

"Dan Kweku Yeboah has been criticizing the former administration and asking them to render accounts for their activities so since he is part of the Normalization committee, he should tell his bosses to render the account.

"Our players are not fit to be competing for tournaments. I am not surprised our female teams didn’t perform well in their various tournaments. We need the league back to get them active and fit," he added.