Didi Dramani Cries For Ghana Football

Former Black Queens coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has bemoaned the dwindling fortunes of Ghana football and called for effective measures to address the issue.

Pouring his frustration in a post on Facebook on Monday following the exit of the Black Queens and Black Maidens from the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup respectively, the Denmark-based trainer who led the Maidens to win bronze at the Azerbaijan 2012 U-17 World Cup, said: "It’s time we ask ourselves how we are developing football individually and collectively; is it in the right direction?

“We cannot move forward with the same mindset of how we or they have been doing it since; no, it’s wrong!

“The game is changing and moving faster to the next level. It looks like we are not taking notice of that. When we take one step forward, then two steps backward in the male and female football,” he noted with pain.

The former Asante Kotoko coach, who won the Premier League title back-to-back in 2012/2013 and 2013/2014, however, stated that this is not the time to play the blame game but to collectively find a lasting solution to the problem facing Ghana Football.

“Talking about this person and that person will not help us; rather, positive changing mindset towards our game.

“Let's forget about the past now and restart working on the bright future for our country and generation we are looking for. Ask yourself, my contribution to the development of football is it negatively or positively.

"As our football has become full of questions, we need a lot of answers today, tomorrow and the future. #Ghana.”