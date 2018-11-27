We Will Compete In Africa Regardless Of The Cost Involve - Kotoko CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has maintained that his outfit are ready to compete in Africa despite the huge expenditure involved.

According to the veteran football administrator, Kotoko spent a deficit of Gh¢ 650,000 during their home and away matches against Congolese club CARA Brazzaville in the preliminary round of the Confederation Cup last year.

But the former GHALCA vice president has insisted that the cost involves in the African campaign cannot hinder their participation in Confederation of Africa Football competitions emphasizing that the two-time champions league winners are recognized by their trophies in Africa and domestic as well.

"Kotoko isn't a building society. Kotoko isn't about buying and selling. Kotoko is a football club with tradition," he told Kickgh.com. "We recognize when we win domestic and continental titles. So competing in Africa is a must.

"But we need to find a way not to incur too much cost. That is the way we want to go. How can you say the competition demand high cost so we should not compete in Africa.

"Do you know the number of years Kotoko started playing in Africa? Kotoko were given 'African Club of the Century' accolade because of our participation in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

"Do you want us to throw that away? No! We'll pursue it," he ended.

Asante Kotoko will face winner of Arta Solar 7 and Kariobangi Sharks in the first round after they walkover in the preliminary round of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup.