Razark Abalora Named Player Of The Month In Tanzania

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora has been named the player of the month of November in the Tanzania Premier League.

The FC Azam shot-stopper has recorded 12 clean sheets in the league, guiding the club to the top of the Tanzania topflight.

The 25-year-old has been very impressive in the month of November by sweeping off wins from Kagera Sugar FC and Ruvu Shooting in the league.

Guiding the league leaders to a flawless run in November saw him pick up the award in the expense of Aggrey Morris and Yakubu Mohammed.

Abalora and teammates are sitting 1st on the league table with 33 points from 14 games.