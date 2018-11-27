Kotoko Forward Songne Yacouba Tp Resume Full Training Today

Asante Kotoko livewire, Songne Yacouba will resume training at Adako Jachie on Tuesday after weeks on the sidelines due to illness.

The goal poacher's return comes as a major boost to Asante Kotoko's preparations towards the second preliminary round game of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup match in December.

Yacouba fell sick whiles on holidays in his home country, Burkina Faso, and has been on treatment since arriving in Kumasi last week.

The striker has been declared well enough to commence light training and will join his colleagues when the squad resumes work after enjoying a day off on Monday.