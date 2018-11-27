Modern Ghana logo

57 minutes ago | Sports Football News

REVEALED: Kotoko Accident Victims Plot To Boycott Confederation Cup Matches Over Unpaid Insurance Package

Kickgh.com
Asante Kotoko accident victims who are still with the club have planned to boycott their Confederation Cup matches in protest to their unpaid insurance money, Kickgh.com understands.

The Ghanaian giants have gained a walk-over over their unknown Cameroonian opponent to the first round of the Confederation Cup after their FECAFOOT failed to meet CAF deadline for club registration.

And according to West African's Most Popular site investigations, the current Kotoko players who were involved in the fatal accident last year planned to boycott their Confederation Cup clash before the match was cancelled.

In July 2017, the two-time CAF champions league winner's got involved in a car accident at Nkawkaw after they lost 1-0 to their host Inter Allies in Accra in the 2016/17 Ghana premier league thus resulting to the sudden death of deputy equipment officer Kofi Asare.

The accident victims have been putting enormous pressure on the club's board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei over their unpaid insurance money.

The players drew the attention of the life Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene and do something about their situation but all effort proved futile.

The accident victims who are demanding for their insurance package were infuriated after the Porcupines Chief Executive George Amoako told Kickgh.com this week that "management are in the process to settle them".

The situation according to Kickgh.com information could have led to a player revolt ahead of their fixture in the preliminary round of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup.

This revelation could spark the club's hierarchy to expedite their imperative process as they prepare to face winner of Kariobanga Sharks of Kenya and Djibouti side ARTA Solar clash in the first round of the competition.

