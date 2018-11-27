CK Akonnor Looking Forward To Kotoko’s First Match In Confederations Cup

Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Charles Kwablah Akonnor has expressed that despite the fact that he is happy with the recent CAF decision to give them a walkover in their preliminary match in the confederations cup, he would have also loved to have played to test the strength of his players.

He is, therefore, looking forward to playing their next match next month when they come up against a Djibouti or Kenyan side.

As is stands they do not know for certain which team they will be playing. A club from the mentioned countries each will play and the winner will have the opportunity to face the Porcupine Warriors.

“It’s a mixed feeling. In a way, you will say that you need enough time to prepare and the same way you will want to play a match that will test the strength of your team. So it’s mixed feeling but we are okay. We want to be focused and continue with the preparation and we look forward to the next opponent”, CK stated in an interview with Class FM.

He adds that his side will continue preparations to ensure they are ready for the important fixture next month.

“The qualification between the two between the Djibouti and Kenyan team is the next clash and that is what we are preparing towards so that is we are looking forward to seeing the match”.

Coach is particularly content their first match did not come on as his star player Sogne Yacouba would have missed the game through injury.

He is now hoping the player will fully recover and be in good shape when they face their next opponent.