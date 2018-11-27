NC To Name Coach For Black Meteors By End Of Week

The spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah has clarified that as it stands there is no head coach for the Black Meteors but insists a coach will be named by the end of the week.

Speaking with Class FM, Dan Kwaku Yeboah observed that former Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach Michael Osei remains the deputy coach of the side with the normalization committee yet to confirm him as the main man.

“As far as I know Michael Osei remains the deputy coach. The late Yusif Abubakar was supposed to head the team but unfortunately, death laid its icy hands on him and the Normalization Committee is yet to take a decision as to whether Michael Osei will act or we will bring in somebody to be the head coach”, Dan said.

There have been reports that Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has been given the job. But on the back of that Dan opines that there is no information to that effect and a Meteors Coach will be named by end of this week.

“By the close of the week all the details will be out”, she shared

Meanwhile, the committee has revealed that they will be unveiling some ad-hoc committees to help them as they discharge their mandates very soon.