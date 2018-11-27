NC Turns Full Attention To Reforming Football Following Queens And Maidens Exit

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah has revealed that the team is set to turn its full attention to their core mandate which is reforming football after it temporally had to attend to matters relating to National team assignments.

The committee has been silent for the past weeks on their activities with respect to their core mandate. In an interview on Class FM, their spokesperson explained that they have been working in the background but their work to ensure the wellbeing of the national teams has taken the spotlight.

“The Normalization committee has been engaged and it is rightly so because all our national teams had assignments and as the Normalization Committee we had to prepare a budget for the Ministry, Coordinate all the activities of the National teams the Black Maidens, the Black Queens as well as the Black Stars.

“Behind the scenes we have also been meeting with respect to the forming of ad-hoc committees, taking decisions on the special competition that the committee is proposing and all that so the committee is working”, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.

He has however assured that now that there will not be immediate national assignment for the various national teams they are going to switch attention to their core mandate and continue to tackle issue with respect to reforming Ghana football.

“I think our mandates are clear and the committee set out to see out those mandates. However as I said you need to intersperse with activities of the national teams. So once most of the national assignments have been cleared we now have the Black Satellites going for the African Youth Championship and the Black Stars will play their next game somewhere in 2019 so am sure it will give us the ample time to tackle other issues”.