Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
40 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Leicester City Set To Open Contract Talks With Daniel Amartey

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Leicester City Set To Open Contract Talks With Daniel Amartey

Leicester City coach Claude Puel has revealed that they will hold talks with the representative of Daniel Amartey over a possible contract extension.

The centre-back is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2020 but the Foxes are eager to secure his services with a new long-term deal.

The 23-year-old has become one of the key players for the Puel side after struggling from scratch.

However, the manager also confirmed that a number of players who will become free agents in 2019 are currently in talks with the club's director of football, Jon Rudkin.

"There are some discussions with Jon [Rudkin] about all the players in our squad,' Puel said, quoted by Leicestershire Live.

"I don't want to give it away for them or for other players. I can say about them, about the squad, I'm happy to have all these players with us. We have to manage them and try to give them the game-time to continue with a positive attitude.

Amartey is currently undergoing rehabilitation to correct an ankle injury he suffered against West Ham last month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
Barcelona's Pique Fined For Driving With Suspended Licence
Iniesta Reveals Depression Battle In Summer After Barcelona Treble Win
I Cautioned Kwesi Nyantakyi To Step Down To Keep His Legacy Intact - George Afriyie Reveals
FEATURE: Contrasting Challenges For Former African Champions
Yacouba’s Confed Cup Campaign In Danger
KP Boateng Suffers Injury, Set To Undergo Test
Gianluca Vialli: Former Chelsea Striker And Manager Reveals He Faced Cancer
Gyan Returns To Kayserispor Training Ahead Of Trabzonspor Clash

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1We are born charming, fresh and spontaneous and must be civilized before we are fit to participate in society.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line