Leicester City Set To Open Contract Talks With Daniel Amartey

Leicester City coach Claude Puel has revealed that they will hold talks with the representative of Daniel Amartey over a possible contract extension.

The centre-back is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2020 but the Foxes are eager to secure his services with a new long-term deal.

The 23-year-old has become one of the key players for the Puel side after struggling from scratch.

However, the manager also confirmed that a number of players who will become free agents in 2019 are currently in talks with the club's director of football, Jon Rudkin.

"There are some discussions with Jon [Rudkin] about all the players in our squad,' Puel said, quoted by Leicestershire Live.

"I don't want to give it away for them or for other players. I can say about them, about the squad, I'm happy to have all these players with us. We have to manage them and try to give them the game-time to continue with a positive attitude.

Amartey is currently undergoing rehabilitation to correct an ankle injury he suffered against West Ham last month.