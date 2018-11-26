Barcelona's Pique Fined For Driving With Suspended Licence

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been fined almost €50,000 for driving with a suspended licence.

Pique appeared before a judge on Monday and was ordered to pay the fine for the incident, which happened in August.

His license was not valid when he was stopped by police during a random check in Barcelona, having been suspended because of an excessive number of traffic infractions.

The sentence specifies that Pique must pay €200 daily for eight months.