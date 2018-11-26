Hulk Hogan ‘Will Never Retire’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son Nick has suggested his famous father will never retire from wrestling after making his return at 'Crown Jewel' earlier this month.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return at 'Crown Jewel' earlier this month in Saudi Arabia – three years after he was fired and exiled from the company following a racism scandal – and his son Nick has revealed his famous father has no plans to “quit” the business.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: “Well, first of all, everybody think it's a joke, but he's still like over 6'5″ and over 300 pounds. He's just a monster. And he's strong.

“It's just insane. I don't know. he always just says he loves it. He loves training. He loves the wrestling the business. I don't think he'll ever quit.”

Nick – who appeared with his family on reality shows 'Hogan Knows Best' and 'Brooke Knows Best' between 2005 and 2009 – revealed that he knew about the comeback before the event, and described it as a “home run”.

He added: “How cool is that? That is awesome. I knew a little bit before because, obviously, I can't say anything.

“It was just so cool because he had never really been to the Middle East before, so this was his first time going over to the Middle East.

“So, it was really interesting for him to see the reaction to Hulkamania in the Middle East. It was just a home run all around. It was so cool.”

Hulk – whose real name is Terry Bollea – was delighted to be back in front of his fans years after his contract with WWE was terminated.

Acting as host of the event in Saudi Arabia, he said at the beginning of the show: “You know something Maniacs, it feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here in front of all of my stark-raving Hulkamaniacs, brother.

“But you know what even feels better, is after I climb on that huge jumbo 747 jet, flew half-way across the world and landed here, I found out that the power of Hulkamania and my Hulkamaniacs was stronger than ever – right here at the 'Crown Jewel.'”