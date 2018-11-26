I Cautioned Kwesi Nyantakyi To Step Down To Keep His Legacy Intact - George Afriyie Reveals

Director of Liberty Professionals, George Afriyie has revealed that he cautioned former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi to step down in order to keep his legacy intact.

After Tiger EyePI petitioned FIFA after the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video, Mr Nyantakyi resigned from all his position in football.

However, after 135 days of thorough investigations by FIFA, the astute lawyer has been slapped with a FIFA lifetime ban after being found guilty of corruption, conflict of interest and commission charges.

Afriyie, who is back in the media for the first time since the airing of the video says he advised his former boss to call it to quit after supervising the federation for 13-years.

"I felt he [Kwesi Nyantakyi] had to move on, so I told him to leave the position to protect his legacy in Ghana Football," he is quoted by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

"Fourteen years in office as Ghana Football Association was enough for him to have moved on for a new person to take over.

"I have heard some people who were telling him to be in office for 18 years on other platforms that they will vie for the GFA presidency position."

Mr Afriyie has openly declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA presidency in 2019.