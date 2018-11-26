Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
36 minutes ago | Sports Football News

KP Boateng Suffers Injury, Set To Undergo Test

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
KP Boateng Suffers Injury, Set To Undergo Test

Ghana midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng will undergo a test after picking up an injury during his side's 2-1 defeat to Parma in the Reggio-Emilia Derby on Sunday.

The former Las Palmas star was replaced on 60 minutes by Stefano Sensi after picking up what appears an ankle problem.

Boateng is expected to undergo a further test on Monday to ascertain the veracity of the injury picked up.

The 30-year-old is now a doubt for their next match against Udinese at home.

The Ghanaian has been impressive for Sassuolo since joining, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
I Cautioned Kwesi Nyantakyi To Step Down To Keep His Legacy Intact - George Afriyie Reveals
FEATURE: Contrasting Challenges For Former African Champions
Yacouba’s Confed Cup Campaign In Danger
Gianluca Vialli: Former Chelsea Striker And Manager Reveals He Faced Cancer
Gyan Returns To Kayserispor Training Ahead Of Trabzonspor Clash
I'm Ready To Contest Ghana FA Presidency But ... - George Afriyie
'I Have Not Spoken To Kwesi Nyantakyi After Anas Exposé' - Former GFA Veep Confesses
The 16 Best Players Never To Win A League Title

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1There is no limit to the usefulness of one if self is put aside and leave a life wholly concercreated to his maker

By: adutwum Evans quot-img-1
body-container-line