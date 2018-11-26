There is no limit to the usefulness of one if self is put aside and leave a life wholly concercreated to his makerBy: adutwum Evans
KP Boateng Suffers Injury, Set To Undergo Test
Ghana midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng will undergo a test after picking up an injury during his side's 2-1 defeat to Parma in the Reggio-Emilia Derby on Sunday.
The former Las Palmas star was replaced on 60 minutes by Stefano Sensi after picking up what appears an ankle problem.
Boateng is expected to undergo a further test on Monday to ascertain the veracity of the injury picked up.
The 30-year-old is now a doubt for their next match against Udinese at home.
The Ghanaian has been impressive for Sassuolo since joining, scoring four goals and providing an assist.
