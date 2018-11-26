Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Sports Football News

Gyan Returns To Kayserispor Training Ahead Of Trabzonspor Clash

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asamoah Gyan has joined Kayserispor's training on Monday ahead of their Turkish Super Lique game at home to Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The Ghana skipper has returned to his base after being handed an extended break following the international break.

The 33-year-old is expected to work his way into the squad for the game at the Kadir Has Åžehir Stadium.

Gyan has had a torrid time at the club due to consistent recurring of injury.

The former Sunderland hitman has managed only four substitute appearances for the side since the start of the new campaign.

But he appears reinvigorated for the clash and could be thrown into the hat for the crucial game at home.

